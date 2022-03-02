HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin unveiled the city’s newly-established civilian crisis response initiative Wednesday.

The Hartford Emergency Assistance Response Team or “HEARTeam” is a coalition of three partner organizations: Capitol Region Mental Health Center, the Community Renewal Team and Wheeler Clinic.

With some emergency calls, law enforcement officers may not be the most effective responders. The city said this initiative will allow for a “tailored emergency response.”

“Those three responders, partners with the HEARTeam, will be out there responding, in some cases in place of law enforcement, in some cases with law enforcement. In some cases in place of our EMS responders, in some cases with our EMS responders,” Bronin said.

According to Bronin, this represents an expansion of tools the city has to respond to those in need in their community. He added they will continue to learn, to adjust as they go and to make sure they are constantly responding to what they see and how they can get better.