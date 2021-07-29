City of Waterbury to announce $4M Brownfield Grant to develop new manufacturing and residential opportunities

Hartford

by: Jason Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury will host a press conference Thursday morning announcing a major grant that can revitalize the economic and residential future of the area.

At 10 a.m. at 130 Freight Street, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Mayor Neil M. O’Leary plan to discuss grant money acquired by the DECD Brownfields Municipal Grant Program.

Part of the $4 million dollars awarded will be to fund the completion of the demolition and remediation of the Anaconda American Brass Factory. Waterbury officials looks to create residential, commercial, and/or manufacturing opportunities in this currently unused area of the city.

$2 million dollars is also planned to be used in the demolition and remediation of the Anamet site, located at 698 South Main Street, for the purpose of warehousing and/or manufacturing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Tractor trailer strikes railroad bridge overpass in Bristol

News /

More grant money is on the way for Hartford small businesses

News /

Kids make up for lost time during New Britain's summer enrichment programs

News /

How marijuana use can affect someone with Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS)

News /

Community cries for help in wake of more violent crimes involving juveniles

News /

4 juveniles arrested after crashing stolen car into police cruiser in New Britain

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss