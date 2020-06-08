Breaking News
New Haven police investigating homicide of 29-year-old man
Civil rights advocate group Moral Monday CT to hold fasting in support of social justice in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Moral Monday CT, a collective group of organizations rooted in social justice and the civil rights movement, is hosting A Solemn Fast for Justice event on Monday, June 8.

Those involved in Moral Monday CT are said to gather on the steps of the State Capital at 10 a.m. and begin a fasting protest as a tool for social change. Details of the fast are left to a person’s individual tradition.

Faith leaders from across the state will be offering prayers from our various traditions as well.

For more information, visit their website https://moralmondayct.org/.

