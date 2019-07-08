Cleanup continues in Farmington River after chemical spill

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– There are still major health and environmental concerns following a chemical spill in the Farmington River one month ago.

Tens of thousands of gallons of firefighting foam spilled into the river on June 8th.

“Please don’t eat any fish that are taken out,” said Mayor Donald Trinks.

It took about 18 hours for thousands of gallons of toxic firefighting foam to spill from a storage facility at Bradley Airport, run through a water treatment plant and end up in the Farmington River.

“There needs to be adequate testing done in order for our residents to feel comfortable that no adverse effects have happened,” said Eric Weiner, Windsor.

It’s called PFAS. It’s linked to cancers and reproductive issues and it’s nearly impossible to clean up.

“They are known as forever chemicals. They persist in the environment, they persist in water bodies, they persist in the groundwater forever,” said Chris Phelps, Director of Environment Connecticut.

Monday Governor Ned Lamont tasked a group of state leaders with coming up with a plan to deal with PFAS. That group will report back in October.

Meanwhile, people who own property there want answers.

“If this just falls into the background nothing will happen,” said Weiner.