Clergy members call for police accountability in Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Hartford, clergy members from all faiths are gathering to demand police accountability and transparency. The event is organized by the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance.

“We wanted to come together as a faith community, primarily to stand together, to walk together, to pray together, and to say, ‘it’s time for change,'” said Tracy Johnson Russell, Rector, St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

“We decided that we will not major in our differences today, we will major in the one thing that we can all stand for: that unjustified killings are wrong, that we have to live in a better and more just society, and simply treating people well is a critical part of all of our work,” said Pastor Trevor Beauford, Union Baptist Church.

The demonstration comes in three parts a silent march, a protest in front of Hartford police department then continuing to City Hall where they are asking city leaders and city council to revamp the civilian police review board.

