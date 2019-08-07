LIVE NOW /
Climate change activists in CT protesting construction of new fossil fuel plant

Hartford

(WTNH) — Climate change activists are coming together on Wednesday to protest the construction of another fossil fuel power plant.

The power plant was approved back in June. Advocates say the plant is permitted to emit up to 2.2 millins tons of carbon into the atmosphere every year that it operates.

They will be protesting at DEEP headquarters in Hartford at 11 a.m.

