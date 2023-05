SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A climber was seriously injured and was taken by LIFE STAR to a hospital after falling off a cliff on Ragged Mountain, according to officials.

The climber fell at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency responders arrived about eight minutes later.

Crews hiked to the climber, who was found at the base of a cliff. First responders then carried him along the trail to an ambulance.