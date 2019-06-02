Climber transported to hospital by LifeStar after falling in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A climber in Southington was rushed to the hospital by LifeStar after falling from a cliff on Ragged Mountain.

The person fell about 25 to 30 feet.

The climber was semi-conscious when first responders got there.

