CNG crews working to fix gas line pressure issue in West Hartford, about 50+ homes impacted

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) crews are actively working in the areas of Timrod Road, Brookside Drive, and Cliffmore Road in West Hartford on a gas line pressure issue Sunday.

Police report that CNG had to turn off gas to about 50+ homes in the area as crews work on the issue.

Official’s report that there is no need for evacuations, and there is no danger to the public. According to CNG, half of the homes that needed to be checked have been cleared as of about 1 p.m.

“If you own a home in this area, and are not home to let CNG in, they will be calling a locksmith to gain entry,” West Hartford Police said.

For more information call CNG at 203-869-6900. More information to follow as it is made available from CNG.