WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Colin Jacobsen, celebrated composer and violinist with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project, will perform at St. James’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford at 7 p.m. on May 25.

The piano and violin recital, featuring accompaniment by Alan Murchie, will offer a rare opportunity to hear these extraordinary musicians performing the music of Brahms, Mendelssohn, Schubert and Vitali in the beauty of historic St. James’s Church.

The Washington Post writes that Jacobsen is “one of the most interesting figures on the classical music scene.” The New York

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by phone at 860-521-9620 or online at stjwh.org/colin.