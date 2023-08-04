HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and state representative John Larson announced $1 million in federal funding to restore two buildings in Colt Park.

The Gardener’s Cottage and Carriage House have been part of Coltsville Historic District for 15 years.

“There’s going to be more work to be done, and the more work that’s going to be done, the more that people see this,” Larson said. “Once you take a look around and drive through there, this is a gem.”

Larson helped Coltsville become authorized as part of the National Park system with legislation in 2014.