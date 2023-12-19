HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of commercial building cleaners and janitors rallied for improved contracts on Tuesday outside the Old State House in Hartford.

The current deal for commercial building cleaners is set to expire on Dec. 31. They held a speaking program before marching on to the capital city’s iconic “boat building” and stood side by side with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.), Attorney General William Tong (D-Conn.) and other state leaders.

Members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said they are set to call a strike across central Connecticut if necessary, along with authorizing another union bargaining committee to do the same in Fairfield County that falls under a separate contract that is also set to expire on Dec 31.

“I will just say that the 50,000 members of SEIU will be standing with you. Our members at 1199 know what it is to fight, we know what it is to win,” Rob Baril said of SEIU 1199.

The Service Employees International Union also unveiled the 2023 Connecticut Building Cleaners Bill of Rights, which lists the cleaners’ basic needs which they say has been signed by more than 120 elected officials and labor advocates in the state.

“We’re gonna march, we’re gonna fight. We’re gonna bleed every single day for your families, for these workers and make sure that we win this battle. Are you with me?” Tong said.

We reached out to the contractor C&W Cleaning Service for comment from their director of labor relations. We have not yet heard back.