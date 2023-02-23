HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine in a war where countless innocent lives have been lost.



Several community gatherings have been planned in Connecticut to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and Ukrainian citizens who have suffered.



A vigil will be held in Hartford to honor the Ukrainians lost and to reflect on their love for Ukraine.

A fundraiser will be held in New Britain for the children of the ‘City of Goodness’ a shelter in Ukraine.



In just one year, millions have suffered because of the war; families were broken and cities were devastated.

“I feel it. Every moment. Every second. Nobody prepared us to live through this. Not one of us expected to live during the war. To have this experience,” said Dasha Tenditna, a survivor of the Ukranian war.

The ‘Hearts for Ukraine’ vigil in Hartford will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ukrainian National Home on Wethersfield Avenue.



The fundraiser in New Britain will take place at the Belvedere Restaurant on Broad Street starting at 6 p.m.



