HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community activists are taking action to address the recent killings in Hartford, while also calling on police and city officials to keep residents safe during the deadliest months of the year.

The recent gun violence claimed numerous lives including a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old girl.

Residents say they don’t feel safe and enough is enough.

“I’m on a mission to elevate myself, my family, my community,” said Kelvin Lovejoy, a community activist in Hartford.

Dozens of Hartford teens united in the city’s Northend Tuesday afternoon, a place plagued by shootings over the last few weeks.

“It’s been very rough,” said 16-year-old Elisha Bailey. “My siblings their bus stop is down that street, and I have to walk them there every day because they can’t walk there by themselves. It’s just kind of messed up people in this community don’t get to enjoy the same situations as others.”

Five people have been shot and killed in Hartford in two weeks.

On Monday, police found a man and woman dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Russ Street. This marked the 21st homicide of the year.

In 2022, the capital city saw a nearly two-decade high of 39 homicides. According to police, nearly 20 homicides occurred between May and October. There have been over a dozen homicides since May, with three months until the end of October.

It’s why teens like Bailey are taking action by being involved in summer programs like Blue Hills Civic Association.

“Don’t be afraid to make the right decision because sometimes it’s hard. You don’t want to lose friends, lose people but once you make the right decisions, the right people will come into your life,” Bailey said.

“[Hartford] should be more safe, [we should} be able to go outside and not in fear, being able to go home at night and not worry about having to watch your back 24/7. That’s what it should be and what it needs to be,” said 14-year-old Malike McDonnell, also involved with the Blue Hills Civic Association.

Community activists say while they are holding themselves accountable, city officials and police need to do their job.

“It is the police duty to form genuine and mutually beneficial relationships,” said Dexter Burke, the archbishop of Walk in the Light Church of God Archbishop. “Residents are reluctant in providing information to police, not because the officers are bad but because the programs and policies of the police department have traditionally been in conflict with the interest, treatment and rights of minorities.”

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody sent News 8 the following statement: