Community calls for prevention, education after Hartford student dies from overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford community is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old who passed away on Saturday. The teen overdosed on fentanyl, renewing the calls for greater prevention strategies to be put in place.

“There are no words to express my sincere heartache,” said Maly Rosado, President of Hartford’s City Council.

The seventh grader collapsed while at school at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford last Thursday.

“I feel for the parents, family, and friends of this young man,” Rosado said.

There is now a push to increase access to naloxone, known commonly by the brand name Narcan, which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. As it stands, Hartford Public Schools are not equipped with this medicine but there is hope that will change.

“I think anywhere where the city has power to train people and get it there, we should be doing that,” said Josh Michtom, a Hartford City Council member.

Hartford City Council members, with the help of their partners, are working to launch a task force to develop a comprehensive education and prevention plan.

“We have to make sure that people are comfortable and competent and feel secure enough to respond because in situations like this, time is of the essence,” said Mark Jenkins, executive director of the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance.

It is something other school districts are looking into or have already done, including New Britain. There is Narcan at New Britain High School, but soon it will be available at all schools in the district.

“I want all of our staff to be able to know how to administer Narcan,” said Nancy Sarra, Superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain. “That it’s not some big, scary thing. It could save a life and anyone can do it.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into what happened in Hartford remains ongoing. No one has been allowed back into the school as clean-up and decontamination efforts have been underway.

Classes were canceled Friday at SMSA and there will be no school Tuesday. According to school officials, a sample indicated that one room came back slightly over the detection limit, so the process will be repeated Tuesday.

Once there is zero detection of fentanyl, students and staff will be able to return.