Community holds lemonade stand for abducted victim in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — In Marlborough Sunday, a lemonade stand was held to honor the woman who was abducted from a shopping center parking lot last weekend.

RELATED: Officials say abduction, assault of woman in Marlborough may be related to a hate crime

It was held from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and all proceeds from the stand went to the victim. Families and children from Marlborough, Hebron, Colchester, Glastonbury, and East Hampton showed up to show their support.

Liz Giannelli, the organizer of the stand, said the turnout was amazing and she is happy to see the community come together.

“The outpouring of love from the community this morning has been amazing,” she said. “So many people stopping in, dropping off cards, items for the sunshine basket, getting a cup of lemonade, I mean fabulous. We have had a great turnout so far.”

Gianelli says she doesn’t even know the woman’s name but says that didn’t matter to her; she just knew she had to do something.

Meals can be dropped off at the Marlborough Senior Center this Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.