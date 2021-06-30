Community holds vigil to honor 13-year-old killed in Manchester homicide

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The community gathered in Manchester on Wednesday night to honor the life of Zaniya Wright. The 13-year-old was found dead in the basement of an apartment complex almost two weeks ago.

“We can’t express how we all felt when that happened to your baby,” said Rev. Henry Brown, of Hartford. “People all over Connecticut we’re hurting with you and we’re still hurting with you. We’re never going to forget Zaniya.”

Zaniya Wright – Photo provided by family

To give and offer support to Wright’s loved ones, Mothers United Against Violence organized a prayer vigil at Charter Oak Park.

“[Her] mom chose this park because her daughter used to come to this park and walk in this park,” said Rev. Brown. “I guarantee you, right now, she’s an angel flying around.”

They prayed for peace and comfort as they grieve this tremendous loss. Rev. Henry Brown, of Hartford, called for kindness and love.

“I just want people to understand that life is too precious and we really need to get a handle on how we treat each other,” said Rev. Brown.

Meanwhile, Manchester Police continue to investigate what happened. No arrests have been made.