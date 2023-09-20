HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A historical landmark in Hartford has undergone an extensive renovation.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) joined community leaders to unveil the new look for the Hartford Land Bank property on Wednesday.

The Hartford Land Bank is a nonprofit organization that turns distressed properties into productive community assets.

The historic property is located in the upper Albany neighborhood of the capital city at 196 Homestead Avenue. The property was built over a hundred years ago in 1915.

The six-unit rental building had been recently vacant and blighted for 15 years.

The renovation of this property was the result of a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Housing, local property developer Jose Salazar and the Hartford Land Bank.



The goal of the remodel was to breathe new life into the Albany neighborhood.

“It looked like this building was going to be history a few months ago. Now I want to welcome you and tell you officially that this building is ready to welcome new families and continue making history,” Salazar said.

This project required some extensive work as the roof had collapsed and the building had to be gutted. Officials said the only things that survived were the exterior brick and foundation.