NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Superintendent Nancy Sarra is set to retire at the end of the school year in four months, but the Board of Education put forth an agenda for its meeting Thursday night to negotiate a buyout and remove her early.

“It is a completely ridiculous waste of taxpayer money to try to buy out Nancy Sarra four months from retirement,” said Nick Mercier of New Britain.

Inside the meeting, dozens of people spoke in favor of keeping Sarra.

“She takes phone calls, texts, emails, good luck finding someone who’s going to do that,” one person said. “She does it for us, she hears us as teachers, she hears parents, she listens to students.”

There was also a rally to honor her six-year career before the meeting took place.

“The person on the front line was Nancy Sarra and so to rip that stability from under the community is actually very harmful,” said Dr. Violet Jimenezsims of New Britain.

In the end, the board went into executive session, came out and took no action. News 8 asked the board members why it was put on the agenda and got no comment.

Sarra said she does not want a buyout and wants to finish out the school year. She just asks that the new hiring process be transparent with community involvement.

“It’s important that the community have a voice at the table on who the next superintendent is going to be, so they can continue the fight of asking for and receiving more money, more educational dollars,” Sarra said.