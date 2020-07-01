Breaking News
32-year-old man dies from ATV crash in Torrington, identified

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Community Renewal Team serving free school meals in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The summer is a tough time for parents who rely on those school meals to feed their kids. A local non-profit called Community Renewal Team (CRT) is stepping in to help.

It’s all in an effort to combat childhood hunger during the summer month when school is out of session and to ensure that children in our local communities have access to healthy, nutritious meals during the pandemic. CRT assisting in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) once again this summer.

They’ll be offering free breakfast and lunch today through August 14 at 47 Vine Street in Hartford. Meals will be served from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

More than 1,000 meals are planned to be served to children 18 and under, free of charge in Hartford and neighboring towns like Enfield, Glastonbury and Manchester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Community Renewal Team serving free school meals in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Renewal Team serving free school meals in Hartford"

Local high school teacher, students make face shields in 3D printer for healthcare workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local high school teacher, students make face shields in 3D printer for healthcare workers"

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season; Yard Goats, Sea Unicorns impacted

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season; Yard Goats, Sea Unicorns impacted"

Glastonbury man receives kidney donation amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury man receives kidney donation amid pandemic"

CT Checkup: Pride flag becomes permanent fixture, powerful 'message of acceptance and inclusion' in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Pride flag becomes permanent fixture, powerful 'message of acceptance and inclusion' in West Hartford"

"Screening would make a difference": State senator pushing for COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Screening would make a difference": State senator pushing for COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss