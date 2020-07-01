Community Renewal Team serving free school meals in Hartford

(WTNH) — The summer is a tough time for parents who rely on those school meals to feed their kids. A local non-profit called Community Renewal Team (CRT) is stepping in to help.

It’s all in an effort to combat childhood hunger during the summer month when school is out of session and to ensure that children in our local communities have access to healthy, nutritious meals during the pandemic. CRT assisting in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) once again this summer.

They’ll be offering free breakfast and lunch today through August 14 at 47 Vine Street in Hartford. Meals will be served from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

More than 1,000 meals are planned to be served to children 18 and under, free of charge in Hartford and neighboring towns like Enfield, Glastonbury and Manchester.