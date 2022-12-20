EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A real-life Grinch wasn’t going to stop a East Hartford man from giving to those in need.

Rick Bollash turns his lawn into a holiday display each year. In return for taking pictures, he asks for visitors to donate food.

He estimates that about $150 in food was stolen from his display this year before he had the chance to donate it to a food pantry.

By Tuesday, even more donations had poured in from the community to replace what was lost.

“Unbelievable pride,” Bollash said. “The community, it’s unreal. From the mayor on down — all of them. Just the neighborhood, the whole community.”

He received more than $3,000 in checks and cash, in addition to a house full of food.

“I call it a double blessing,” Denis Derosier of St. Mary’s Food Bank said. “It’s really something that helps the community. Look what it’s done for us tonight — it’s brought a lot of us out together. And, again, the food will go a long way once we get it home and to the pantry, and just be able to feed more this coming up year.”

East Hartford police and Santa picked up the food Tuesday evening. It will be donated to the food bank Wednesday.