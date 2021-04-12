Community to hold prayer vigil for 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil will be held for a 3-year-old Hartford boy on Monday after police say the child was the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting Saturday. This, amid a weekend of gun violence in Connecticut’s Capital City.

Police say 3-year-old Rondell Jones was in a car with his mother, two sisters, and an unidentified male adult when a stolen Honda Accord pulled up alongside the car and started firing shots directly at the car. The little boy was struck by gunfire.

Police say the car the 3-year-old was in took off and brought the child to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect’s vehicle, which was a stolen car out of Windsor Locks, has been found, but police continue to look for the person responsible. Police add they believe the intended target of the shooting was the male adult in the victim’s car.

“Our whole city’s heart breaks for the families of this little boy and this young man. These are crimes that wound our entire community.” Mayor Luke Bronin said during a press conference Sunday evening. “I am heartbroken and I am angry.”

Activists are planning to gather Monday evening at Garden at Nelson streets to hold a prayer vigil for Rondell and his family. We’ll have more from this event coming up on News 8 at 530p and 6p.