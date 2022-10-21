BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Up to 50,000 people are expected to pack Rentschler Field to say their final farewell to two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty on Friday.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. The shooting injured a third policeman, Officer Alec Iurato.

Bristol has seen immense support, from thank you notes that cover its police department, to a cruiser blanketed in flowers from mourners, to several nonprofit organization stepping in to help the community through the tragedy.

North Haven and Bristol schools will be closed Friday in observance of the funeral. Plymouth students had an early release Wednesday so that the school buses could be used to transport mourners to and from Hamzy’s wake.

Those who plan to attend the funeral must arrive between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and park in gray or red lots, and use gates C or D, to enter. Items such as bags, purses, flowers and cameras are not allowed inside.

The processions will begin at 8:55 a.m. Friday. Roads will be closed along the route.

The route for DeMonte’s procession is pictured below:

The route for Hamzy’s procession is pictured below:

The funeral comes a week after thousands gathered in Bristol, holding candles outside the police department, as Hamzy’s body was brought by the station one final time. His body was in the back of a tactical unit vehicle, and his uniform mounted on the front bumper, as the crowd clapped and yelled “thank you for your service.”

Hundreds of people attended Hamzy’s calling hours on Wednesday in Terryville. His family has created the Officer Alex Hamzy Memorial Fund in his honor, with future grants going toward organizations his family recommends.

DeMonte was honored at a private ceremony Thursday in North Haven. The 10-year veteran of the force leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children.

DeMonte and Hamzy were posthumously promoted by the Bristol Police Department. They will be ceremoniously promoted during the funeral.

Officer salutes at police procession for 2 fallen officers in Bristol shooting

In the first days following the deaths, the nonprofit Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced it will take over the mortgage on DeMonte’s home. And this week, The Hometown Foundation announced it had a goal of raising $500,000 for the three officers’ families, and will host a ride on Oct. 30 to honor them.

Other efforts have included a local barbershop that offered free haircuts to Bristol officers, and the community placing signs to honor the officers.

The Miami Dolphins, the New York Yankees and ESPN’s headquarters have paid special tribute, as well.

Two two have been called heroes for their work, which has included volunteering with Brian’s Angels, an organization that helps the homeless. They also participated in a lip sync video challenge.

Their names were added Thursday to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden. The decision to add them was unanimous, according to a statement from the memorial’s foundation. A formal ceremony will be held in May.

They have been nominated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, as well.