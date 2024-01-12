HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A top congressional leader with a special connection to Martin Luther King Jr. visited the capital city for an event at Hartford HealthCare headquarters to celebrate the legacy of the civil rights icon on Friday night.

Congressman James E. Clyburn, a senior House Democrat from South Carolina, came to Connecticut at the invitation of his colleague and longtime friend Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.). The two veteran lawmakers joined Hartford Healthcare CEO Jeffrey Flaks for a conversation in front of a crowd of dignitaries and healthcare leaders.

Clyburn spoke exclusively with News 8, reflecting on his time as an activist with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. During his time as a leader of SNCC, Clyburn first met King along with the late John Lewis, who would go on to serve with him in Congress.

Speaking about his colleague, Rep. Larson quoted former President Barack Obama who once called Clyburn “One of a handful of people who, when they speak, the entire Congress listens.”