CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The general election may be over, but for Connecticut’s Kid Governor, the campaign season is in full swing.



Students in 5th grade across the state are voting to elect the next Kid Governor. At Canton Intermediate School, students learned about government, civic engagement, and the importance of voting through the annual election bus tour.

“It’s important to start at an early age it’s important to see they can get involved make a difference they’re seeing it with the kid Governor program and the local state national politics,” 5th grade teacher Erik Berotti said.

Nichole Pitruzzello noted that although the students are young, it’s important they know “they still have a voice and inspire them to have their voices heard.”

The Connecticut Democracy Center asked 5th grade students to choose between five nominees from participating schools. The student candidate with the most votes will replace current Kid Governor and 6th grade student Makhi Ettiene-Modeste from Windsor.

“I’ll move on,” Ettienne-Modeste said. “I’m excited for the kid Governor whoever is going to get picked. They’ll have a fun time.”

An exciting experience he’s happy to share with another student—with a strong platform.

This year’s nominees are raising awareness for cyberbullying, anxiety and depression, and littering.

“I was like let me roll with it, my teacher said you can run for kid Governor, so I did it!” Ettienne-Modeste said.

After students in all of the schools cast their ballots, the CT Democracy Center will tally up the votes and hope by Thanksgiving to announce the 2023 Kid Governor.

Connecticut is one of five states that run a Kid Governor program, joining New Hampshire, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon.