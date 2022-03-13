WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is doing their part to help Ukraine by collecting donations in West Hartford.

On Sunday, the organization accepted donations at the Global Health Warehouse. Volunteers boxed up supplies like tourniquets, blood clotting powder, chest seals, gauze pads, bandages, and more.

Organizers said monetary donations would help too.

“Monetary support will be greatly appreciated,” Adam Silverman, an attending physician at CT Children’s said. “All of the material that has been collected here in the United States needs to be shipped to Poland and delivered to Ukraine, and the costs are significant.”

For years, the Global Health Warehouse has collected expired supplies to ship out to those who need them most.

All supplies will go towards the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

