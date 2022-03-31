NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is investigating an incident involving contaminated milk from a local dairy supplier.

According to the Department of Agriculture, it involves 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of April 11 that contain diluted sanitizer. The cartons come from Guida’s Dairy in New Britain.

The preliminary investigation report indicates the issue is limited to milk within a time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons. The Department of Agriculture said the milk had limited distribution in New Jersey.

Out of an abundance of caution, Guida’s Dairy is asking all institutional customers with these cartons to dispose of the product. The affected product is not available for consumer purchase at retail outlets.

The Department of Agriculture said Guida’s is cooperating fully with officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.