NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Trucks from Hartford HealthCare’s warehouse in Newington hit the road full of supplies for Ukraine Tuesday.

Altogether, they were loading 30 pallets onto the trucks, and News 8 was told it was just the first shipment. Inside were medical supplies and personal protective equipment, headed to Afya in New York, which will then distribute them to Ukraine.

It all began because of a nurse at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Her family is from Ukraine and she knows the crisis well. She sent an email to the president of Hartford HealthCare, and then this happened.

“When I saw a video of mothers giving birth in bomb shelters because hospitals were damaged or destroyed, I knew I needed to do something,” said Deanna Humennyj.

Yale New Haven Health also announced Tuesday it will be sending $1 million worth of medical supplies to Ukraine.

Maidan United, a non-profit that started when Russia invaded Ukraine back in 2014, has been sending medical supplies there for eight years.

Tune in to News 8 at 5 to see the full story.