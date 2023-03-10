HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are holding a public hearing over a proposal to create a bear-hunting lottery system in Litchfield County.

It would authorize certain hunting and killing of black bears, along with other rules to limit feeding potentially dangerous animals.

Past proposals for bear hunts have failed in the state legislature. State Representative Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-Woodbury), who introduced the bill, will be live on Good Morning Connecticut Friday morning to discuss the changes she wants to see.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app