HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders gathered together in Hartford on Friday to condemn rising hate crimes reported by the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Oct. 18 that reports of anti-Semitic, anti-Arab and Islamophobic violence and threats were rising throughout the nation.

Connecticut leaders such as the Anti-Defamation League, the Greater Hartford Jewish Federation, Hate Crimes Advisory Council, CAIR CT, Urban League of Greater Hartford and Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined together to discuss possible solutions to these rising threats.

“Call on everyone to work together to reject hate and extremism, to work toward creating a better community, that does not exclude marginalize or target any person,” said Stacey Sobel with the Anti-Defamation League.

“In the holy Koran, it teaches us that mankind is extended from a single soul and that the most noble in the eyes of god are the most righteous regardless of faith or background,” said Farhan Memon with CAIR CT Council. “As Muslims, we believe that standing up against injustice and oppression is an obligation even if it’s against ourselves.”

Blumenthal said he is pushing Congress to pass more funding for the justice department’s community relations service and non-profit security grant program to stop this hate.

“We should stay vigilant,” Blumenthal said. “Stay vigilant and report threats when they occur so that law enforcement can take action to protect us against them.”