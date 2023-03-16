HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut legislators will address the gender pay gap in recognition of Equal Pay Day this week.

March 14 marked Equal Pay Day, which raises awareness of the gender pay gap across the country, highlighting the average median a woman must work in order to earn the average a man had earned the entire previous year.

State Rep. Kate Farrar (D-West Hartford, Newington), State Rep. Robyn Porter (D-Hamden, New Haven), and State Rep. Gary Turco (D-Newington, New Britain) will discuss the introduced House Bill 6273, which aims to close the gender wage gap by requiring employers to disclose salary ranges on job postings, at a press conference starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

