EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From aerospace to outer space, Connecticut is booming with technology, and now companies are looking to hire and educate students.

There are more than 4,000 medium to small manufacturing companies in the state. They aim to hire students in college and high school.

“There is a lot of growth in these manufacturing companies. They are really hungry for positions, not only on the shop floor but also other office positions,” said Eileen Candels of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology.

The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology is bringing in dozens of companies and students to grow the state’s technological workforce. They are hosting a job fair Friday, open to anyone interested in a career in manufacturing and technology.

“Working in that type of environment is both an exciting one and a dynamic place where you work as part of a team,” Candels said.

Chancelor Wyatt runs Ward Leonard, a defense contractor who makes motors and controllers for the military. His company will be participating in Friday’s job fair.

“If you can do a smart phone, you can do this. It’s an interface, human interface computer technology. So if you can navigate smart phones, video games, this is just the same thing. It’s just you’re embracing it and applying it a different way,” Wyatt said.

For more information on the upcoming job fair and how you can register, click here.