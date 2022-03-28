NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local teenager is representing the state, going from Hartford to Hollywood on American Idol.

The show-stopping voice belongs to 18-year-old Scarlet Ayliz. Her first time on the show was in season 19, but she had to bow out because of school.

This time, she is a little more comfortable.

News 8 caught up with Ayliz, who graduated with second honors and is now making her comeback.

“To have a second chance at being able to go, it meant a lot to me,” Ayliz said. “I really missed Lionel Richie and seeing him again, it was good. My whole family was just very excited to see Lionel Richie.”

“I’m going to make a living out of this. There’s no option for me. I’m just going to do it,” she said.

She sang as soon as she she could talk, but her grandparents were not as convinced of her talent.

“I asked my grandparents, ‘can I get singing lessons? Can I perform here? Can I perform there?’ And they’re sitting right here, so I’m going to call them out. They were like ‘no,'” she said.

She wore them down and started lessons at 10 years old.

Ayliz cannot reveal a lot about what happens, but she can explain why she keeps singing.

“It was just insane. The rehearsals, the amount of nerves backstage,” she said. “When I’m able to play, it kind of shuts it all off and it gives me a sense of control and belonging, and sometimes you need that in your day-to-day life.”