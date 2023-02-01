HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools throughout the country are looking for ways to make schools safer.

In Connecticut, local leaders are looking to do that without increasing school resource officers. A press conference will be held here at the capital later today to discuss ways to improve the educational system — through community and care.

The Connecticut Voices for Children is an organization focused on improving the well being of children and families, specifically those that have been historically disadvantaged.

Research by the group determined that there is no evidence that School Resource Officers make schools safer.

However, schools with SROs have more arrests and more expulsions than schools without these officers. The organization said the pandemic, situations and police brutality and other national issues have brought trauma to students.

Instead of hiring more SRO’s ,the organization and other leaders say more funding needs to go towards mental and behavioral health programs for kids—

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is not scheduled at today’s press conference but he has been vocal in opposing the use of school resource officers.

“We’ve seen black and latino students be arrested in schools at a rate 6x that of white students,” Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

In just the last two weeks, multiple schools in Connecticut have dealt with situations where students brought dangerous weapons on school grounds. Senator Murphy said students can be secured by technology, instead of uniform officers.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.