Connecticut advocates to rally in Hartford to condemn Amazon fires

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Activists are meeting at the Brazilian Embassy in Hartford on Thursday to condemn the burning of the Amazon and violence against indigenous people.

Connecticut immigrants and activists will rally outside and deliver a letter to the Brazilian Consul. They say the actions of Brazil’s president have led to the Amazon burning at a rate 80 percent faster than last year.

The rally are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

