HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Legislation that would have given terminally ill, mentally competent patients the right to choose medical aid in dying will not make it out of a committee this year.

The bill failed to get enough votes to make it out of the state judiciary committee.

“It is disappointing to see medical aid in dying will again not pass out of the Judiciary Committee, ending the legislation’s consideration in Connecticut this year,” Sen. Saud Anwar (D-District 3) said in a written statement. “I hoped the legislation would receive a thorough and meaningful debate in the House and Senate. While I understand the arguments and opposition against this bill, I also recognize that our failure to pass this bill will prevent a number of Connecticut residents from having autonomy in their end of life choices. It is not lost on me that an increasing number of family members testify in support of the legislation each year because their loved ones lose their battles with illness. I am hopeful that in the future, we can finally pass this bill and provide additional end-of-life options for those seeking them.”

The policy has been introduced more than a dozen times since 1995.