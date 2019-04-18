Hartford

Connecticut Airport Authority approves study on changing Bradley International Airport's name

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 03:32 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 08:03 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The plans to change Bradley International Airport's name are taking off. 

The Connecticut Airport Authority has approved a study on it.

The directors tell the Connecticut Post (https://bit.ly/2ZrQMka) that many people outside the northeast don't know where "BDL" is, so if they change the name it may make it easier to identify that Bradley is in Connecticut.

