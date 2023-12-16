HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In three synchronized meetings on Saturday, members of the 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union voted to strike if their demands are not met by New Year’s Day.

The meetings were held via Zoom call Saturday morning, connecting almost 200 cleaners from Hartford with 125 cleaners from Stamford and 50 from Derby. They voted unanimously to authorize a call for a strike if they can’t reach tentative agreements on new Union contracts by midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“We have told these companies what we need, and it’s simple: a raise that keeps up with rising prices, so we can take care of our families,” said Roxana Rivera, head of the union in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “You can count on the support of 70,000 building cleaners across 32BJ, and you can also count on the support of 150,000 cleaners across the entire country who are part of SEIU.”

Separate contracts split Connecticut’s cleaning workforce represented by unions into two. Hartford and New Haven counties make up one contract, and Fairfield employees are part of the Tri-State Agreement covering thousands of New York state, Long Island and New Jersey cleaners. 32BJ is campaigning for changes to both contracts.

“We need you to be able to give your families the stability, the strength, that you deserve. That makes all of us stronger,“ said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin during the meeting. “I hope that a strike isn’t necessary, but today sends a message that you are ready to do what you need to do.”

32BJ plans to hold a rally in support of the union in Hartford at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19 at 800 Main St.