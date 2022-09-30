HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is celebrating “Junior Fire Marshal Day.” On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont made the proclamation to mark the program’s 75-year anniversary.

Around 100 kids were deputized by the Hartford Fire Department and learned ways to keep their families safe from fire. The insurance company, The Hartford, has been dedicated to teaching kids how to prevent fires and what to do if they face one for the past 75 years.

“Since 1947, The Hartford has deputized more than 112 million students as Junior Fire Marshals, teaching students how to prevent fires, and what they do more importantly if you are experiencing a fire,” said Christopher Swift, the CEO of The Hartford.

A house fire starts every 89 seconds in this country. Children are often the most vulnerable.