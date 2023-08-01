HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Law enforcement and first responders had the chance to make meaningful connections with their communities on Tuesday night at National Night Out events across the country.

The purpose of National Night Out is for families and community members to get to know the faces behind the badge. The event is focused on strengthening the relationships between local communities and police departments, which ultimately leads to safer and more caring neighborhoods.

New Haven held its National Night Out event at Winslow Park. The community was invited to play games, listen to music and meet the officers who work tirelessly to keep the community safe.

Typically, there are six National Night Out celebrations across the city of Hartford. This year, the event was condensed into two at Keney Park and Goodwin Park.

“They’re just regular people, like me and you, kicking it and they’re funny,” said Janice Castle, Hartford’s director of community engagement. “I want the community to know that they are somebody’s brother, somebody’s husband, somebody’s uncle.”

Police officers had the opportunity to meet the families who live in the neighborhoods they patrol.

“You would want your kids to look up to the police officers and the firemen. It’s good they get to be around them and interact with them,” said parent Sheranay Garrett,

The event comes during a time of increased violence. Five people were shot and killed in the city of Hartford in the past couple of weeks.

National Night Out was a chance for families to enjoy a safe evening of fun. Kids were able to explore emergency vehicles and equipment, imagining if they could be future first responders.

“To be out here and see the next generation of Hartford residents who want to serve in public safety, it’s great to see them out here part of the celebration too,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.