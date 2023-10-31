HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A reverse-trick-or-treating event was held at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford on Halloween.

Hospital staff including doctors and nurses took on a different role on Tuesday to make this Halloween a happy one for patients.

Staff took turns going into patient’s rooms to deliver candy while dressed in Halloween costumes.

For Jennifer Gaignat from Torrington, it means the world. Her son Garbiel has been battling a life-threatening gastrointestinal illness and has been a patient in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Gaignat said Connecticut Children’s has saved her son’s life twice.

“I think it’s amazing that you guys do this, you look forward to who’s coming by… I noticed some little kids walking by smiling, maybe they’d be in their room just feeling like they’re missing out, but because you guys do this, it makes them smile,” she said.

Jennifer and her son Gabriel dressed up as Koalas for his first Halloween.