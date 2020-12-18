Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford started to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday was a big day at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford as it started to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19.

More than 150 employees at the hospital got their shot on Friday.

“I was thrilled to be vaccinated,” says Dr. Chris Carroll, Pediatric ICU Physician. “This vaccine really is the first sign of hope we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s truly a joyful experience here. People are smiling and laughing and crying tears of joy. It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Connecticut Children’s Hospital got 975 doses in its first shipment of COVID vaccine.