 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford started to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday was a big day at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford as it started to vaccinate staff members against COVID-19.

More than 150 employees at the hospital got their shot on Friday.

“I was thrilled to be vaccinated,” says Dr. Chris Carroll, Pediatric ICU Physician. “This vaccine really is the first sign of hope we’ve seen in quite some time. It’s truly a joyful experience here. People are smiling and laughing and crying tears of joy. It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Connecticut Children’s Hospital got 975 doses in its first shipment of COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

West Hartford nursing home among the first in nation to vaccinate residents, staff

News /

West Hartford nursing home will be among first facilities in nation to vaccinate residents, staff for COVID-19

News /

5G network service now available in Hartford and New Haven

News /

'Thanks to every one of you': All hands on deck response helping Connecticut dig out of the snow

News /

'Thanks to every one of you': All hands on deck response helping Connecticut dig out of the snow

News /

Greater Hartford digging out after a foot of snow accumulates during first major winter storm of the season

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss