Connecticut Children's Innovation Center unveiled Thursday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Children’s Medical Center unveiled its new think tank, an innovation center which harnesses the ideas of their medical teams and allows them to become reality.
They are looking at new medical devices and research, allowing these inventions to become a reality to help with some of the littlest patients.
Dr. Christine Fink is working on how to bio engineer a throat in babies born without one.
“So we are growing the esophagus, and the esophagus is actually regenerating itself using the technology that we have,” Dr. Fink said.
Related Content: New pediatric care alliance helps extremely premature twins and others
COO Gil Peri said Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has some of the top doctors in the country when it comes to pediatrics, and they can broaden their reach and healing power with this latest innovation center.
“We harness the ideas and innovations of 3,000 of our team members, collecting them and identifying which ideas can really make a difference in how we care for kids,” Peri said.
The Connecticut Children’s Innovation Center is the first of its kind in Connecticut.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- New Haven rally looks to address recent violence
- Lamont expected to sign minimum wage bill
- Wethersfield fire crews respond to 2 gas leaks Saturday
- Banners honor Waterbury heroes who made ultimate sacrifice
- Body pulled near Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford
- IMS from vantage point of official flagman
- Gov. Holcomb on history of Indy 500, what it means to Indiana
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Today's Connecticut Forecast
Saturday was absolutely beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s. It'll be about 10° warmer today courtesy of a warm front lifting through the region. This afternoon, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s! There is a slim chance of an isolated shower/storm as a cold front swings through, but most of us will stay dry.Read More »
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- Sunny skies and summer-like temps for Sunday
- Connecticut experiencing high pollen counts this week
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
New Haven rally looks to address recent violence
A rally will be held in New Haven on Sunday to stem the tide of recent...Read More »
-
Wethersfield fire crews respond to 2 gas leaks Saturday
Wethersfield firefighters were busy on Saturday.Read More »
-
Banners honor Waterbury heroes who made ultimate sacrifice
In Waterbury, there's now something heartfelt helping to ease the pain of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Body pulled near Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford
A body was found near the Charter Oak Bridge in East Hartford.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rollover crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill, lanes reopen
Connecticut State Police were called to a motor vehicle accident on I-91...Read More »
Video Center
-
Connecticut stocks 19 bodies of water with 10,000 catfish
Connecticut environmental officials have finished stocking catfish for the summer fishing season.Read More »
-
New Haven rally looks to address recent violence
A rally will be held in New Haven on Sunday to stem the tide of recent violence.Read More »
-
Lamont expected to sign minimum wage bill
A bump in pay will soon be on the way for minimum wage workers in Connecticut.Read More »