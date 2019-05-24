Connecticut Children's Innovation Center unveiled Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut Children’s Medical Center unveiled its new think tank, an innovation center which harnesses the ideas of their medical teams and allows them to become reality.

They are looking at new medical devices and research, allowing these inventions to become a reality to help with some of the littlest patients.

Dr. Christine Fink is working on how to bio engineer a throat in babies born without one.

“So we are growing the esophagus, and the esophagus is actually regenerating itself using the technology that we have,” Dr. Fink said.

COO Gil Peri said Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has some of the top doctors in the country when it comes to pediatrics, and they can broaden their reach and healing power with this latest innovation center.

“We harness the ideas and innovations of 3,000 of our team members, collecting them and identifying which ideas can really make a difference in how we care for kids,” Peri said.

The Connecticut Children’s Innovation Center is the first of its kind in Connecticut.

