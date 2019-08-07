Connecticut Children’s patient spends birthday spreading positivity

(HARTFORD) WTNH — For one Connecticut Children’s patient, the best gift is giving back.

Aliana Fichera celebrated her birthday at Connecticut Children’s on Wednesday, but the teen wanted to spend the morning spreading messages of positivity to the patients inside.

“It just makes me feel really happy and like light inside” said Fichera.

If everyone else is happy around me, then I’m happy.”

Fichera was born with an immune deficiency and undergoes monthly transfusions at the hospital. It was her idea cover the sidewalk outside of the Connecticut Children’s in colorful cartoons and inspirational messages to uplift the kids inside.

She’s had regular treatment at Connecticut Children’s for much of her young life but says she’s had plenty of support from her friends along the way. “They’re always there for me,” said Fichera, “it feels like they’re by my side all the time.”

Knowing how much that support can make a difference, she wanted to celebrate by spreading positivity.

“So it doesn’t really matter if I’m having a bad day,” said Fichera, “if everyone else is happy, it kind of brings me up.”