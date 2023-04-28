HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is National Superheroes Day. It’s a day to celebrate people who exhibit strength and do good deeds, whether they wear a cape or not.

Caped crusaders and the earth’s mightiest heroes are all going to be at Connecticut Children’s, on Friday, April 28.

Patients, team members and others are all going to be celebrating. Visiting them will be some of the top superheroes, such as the superhero Captain America!

The kids will also get lessons from an artist in how to draw their favorite superheroes.