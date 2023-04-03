HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s has unveiled part of its massive $280 million expansion.

An entire floor of the Hartford hospital will be dedicated to a Fetal Care Center, which will be one of only a few nationwide.

Dr. Timothy Crombleholme, the center’s director, said it’s a commitment to the future. The center will begin treating babies and mothers who have been identified as high-risk for serious birth defects or health conditions.

The center will be the first of its kind in New England. It will include a dedicated delivery unit.

Dr. Adam Borgida with Hartford Hospital said the center will help keep the babies close to home, their families and support systems.

“The opportunity is there to not just serve our patients, this is expanding way beyond that so it really is a leap forward,” he said.

Crombleholme said that so far, the center has had patients referred from 48 states.

The entire third floor of the children’s hospital’s $280 million expansion will be dedicated to the Fetal Care Unit.

Crombleholme said about 3% of pregnancies are complicated by structural abnormalities.

“Families go through a period of mourning and uncertainty of what the future holds,” Crombleholme said. “This can put mom and dads’ minds at ease that there are treatments available.”

The center will operate inside Connecticut Children’s main campus and will then relocate to new tower expansion when it opens in 2025.