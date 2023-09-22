HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness discussed their goals to provide safe housing for unhoused people in the state on Friday before the cold weather sets in.



Homelessness in our state is up almost 13 percent year over year, which the coalition says is due to the end of the eviction moratorium, lingering financial impacts of the pandemic, inflation and a housing shortage.



The coalition is calling for a coordinated response to save lives in Connecticut and making a plan to keep people safe during the colder months.