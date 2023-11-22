HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Small Business Saturday is just around the corner and the push to shop local for the holidays is stronger than ever as Connecticut retailers continue to recover from the pandemic.

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) was on hand Wednesday at Urban Lodge Brewery in Hartford to highlight the small business. Larson kicked off a campaign called Shop Small Holiday Season.

The brewery opened with help from the Hart Lift Program, which has helped to establish 63 new businesses in the city. That has created at least 700 new jobs.

“They was vitally important to help revitalize the nation and our cities on so many different levels,” Larson said.

Other communities like Wethersfield and New Haven have seen similar trends in economic growth, which has lead to a strong push to get people shopping in person again as opposed to online.

“You can shop on Amazon because it’s easy and you get it the next day, but Amazon, Walmart- they all have their money,” said Ivana Marrero, the executive director at the Wethersfield Chamber of Commerce. “These small shops here in town, they need our money.”

The Old Wethersfield Country Store in Wethersfield opened about three months ago. Owner Marjorie Bausmith is hopeful for foot traffic this weekend as she gets her brand-new business off the ground.

“Having these days where it represents what the businesses are, who we are…it’s just a great opportunity for us to open our doors and welcome people into the store” she said.

In 2022, Small Business Saturday generated just under $18 billion in the U.S.