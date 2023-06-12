NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A correctional officer was injured Saturday night after he was attacked at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

The correctional officers union said a drunken inmate punched an officer, knocking him out and badly cutting his face. He was unconscious and bleeding for several minutes, the union said.

The corrections officers union said they need more mental health training and support, and the officers involved in the incident need time off the job to decompress.

“To see your coworker and your friend get punched in the face, and they are lying on the floor unconscious for minutes, it’s a traumatic thing to see,” Doug LaMountain, a corrections officer at MacDougall-Walker said.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. A video of the incident has yet to be released.

The prison was on lockdown Saturday night, but the union said it returned to normal Sunday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at the facility’s inmate college graduation ceremony last week.