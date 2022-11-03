EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school.

In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School. At the time of the investigation, Vinick was immediately placed on administrative leave by the principal.

According to police, staff reported during a drama club sleepover, they observed Vinick and a student lying together under the same blanket. Police looked at surveillance footage of the Great Hall in the school and were able to confirm the staff’s allegations.

Police said during a lengthy investigation they uncovered that Vinick was calling and texting the student outside of the drama club threat. Evidence showed that there were numerous calls from Vinick’s phone to the student over the span of several months with many of the calls taking place after school hours.

There were no reports or evidence of sexual contact between Vinick and the student, according to police.

Vinick was arrested at her home in Manchester and charged with risk of injury to a minor. She was later released on a $150,000 bond.

Vinick is no longer employed by the school, according to police.